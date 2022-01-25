FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Sergino Dest SBC – Requirements and solutions

On January 25, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a brand new SBC, featuring U.S. National Team and FC Barcelona defender Sergino Dest. This new SBC is a Moments one, as Dest’s new 88 OVR card commemorates the American’s outside of the box goal against Costa Rica during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. With that said, here’s what you need to do to complete this SBC.

How to complete Moments Dest SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – Min. 1

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 120,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) MCM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR) RCM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)

CAM Isco (82 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (82 OVR) RCB: CAM Phillipe Coutinho (82 OVR)

CAM Phillipe Coutinho (82 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (82 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

LaLiga

LST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LCAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) RCAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Federico Valverde (83 OVR)

CM Federico Valverde (83 OVR) RCDM: TOTW ST Aleksandar Mitrovic (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Aleksandar Mitrovic (84 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RB: RW Angel di Maria (88 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (88 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 1.