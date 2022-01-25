FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Sergino Dest SBC – Requirements and solutions
Featuring one of America’s best.
On January 25, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a brand new SBC, featuring U.S. National Team and FC Barcelona defender Sergino Dest. This new SBC is a Moments one, as Dest’s new 88 OVR card commemorates the American’s outside of the box goal against Costa Rica during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. With that said, here’s what you need to do to complete this SBC.
How to complete Moments Dest SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- FC Barcelona players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – Min. 1
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 120,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)
- RCB: CAM Phillipe Coutinho (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)
LaLiga
- LST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LCAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Federico Valverde (83 OVR)
- RCDM: TOTW ST Aleksandar Mitrovic (84 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RB: RW Angel di Maria (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on February 1.