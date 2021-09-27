FIFA 22: How to complete Ones To Watch Shaquiri SBC – Requirements and solutions
Get the Alpine Messi into your club.
FIFA 22’s first big FUT promo each year is the Ones To Watch. This group takes players who transferred during the off-season and gives them cards that upgrade throughout the season based on their form and whether their team can string together wins. While the promo doesn’t officially kick off with players in packs until October 1, EA Sports released the first SBC OTW player on September 27 to celebrate the Ultimate Edition Early Access version of the game. The first player up is none other than Olympique Lyon’s newest winger, Xherdan Shaquiri. The Swiss dynamo has been stuck on Liverpool’s bench the last few seasons and is hoping to turn things around in France. Let’s go over what you need to do to get Shaquiri into your squad.
How to complete Ones To Watch Shaquiri SBC
To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups. The lineups for both are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- OL players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 81
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward -Small Electrum Players Pack
Ligue 1
- Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Gold Pack
Solutions
This Shaquiri card is in a weird spot. On the one hand, it’s not that expensive at right around 17,000 coins. However, he’s only had two goals for Liverpool in the last two years. He does have one goal in his first three games with Lyon, and the French league is generally considering easier than Premier League. However, it might be tough for him to find enough Team of the Week cards to upgrade him to the point where he’s useable. Do it if you like the player, but otherwise, you can probably pass.
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: CM Lucas Paqueta (81 OVR)
- CAM: CF Joao Pedro (80 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Hakan Calhanoglu (82 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (81 OVR)
- LB: CM Ismael Bennacer (80 OVR)
- CB: CB Berat Djimsiti (79 OVR)
- CB: CB Amir Rrahmani (77 OVR)
- RB: RB Davide Calabria (78 OVR)
- GK: GK Ciprian Tatarusanu (77 OVR)
Ligue 1
- ST: ST Lucas Perez (79 OVR)
- ST: CAM Muniain (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR)
- CM: CM Canales (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Merino (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Joaquin (81 OVR)
- LB: ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR)
- CB: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergia Asenjo (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on September 30.