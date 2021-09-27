FIFA 22: How to complete Ones To Watch Shaquiri SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 22’s first big FUT promo each year is the Ones To Watch. This group takes players who transferred during the off-season and gives them cards that upgrade throughout the season based on their form and whether their team can string together wins. While the promo doesn’t officially kick off with players in packs until October 1, EA Sports released the first SBC OTW player on September 27 to celebrate the Ultimate Edition Early Access version of the game. The first player up is none other than Olympique Lyon’s newest winger, Xherdan Shaquiri. The Swiss dynamo has been stuck on Liverpool’s bench the last few seasons and is hoping to turn things around in France. Let’s go over what you need to do to get Shaquiri into your squad.

How to complete Ones To Watch Shaquiri SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups. The lineups for both are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

OL players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward -Small Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Gold Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

This Shaquiri card is in a weird spot. On the one hand, it’s not that expensive at right around 17,000 coins. However, he’s only had two goals for Liverpool in the last two years. He does have one goal in his first three games with Lyon, and the French league is generally considering easier than Premier League. However, it might be tough for him to find enough Team of the Week cards to upgrade him to the point where he’s useable. Do it if you like the player, but otherwise, you can probably pass.

Tactical Emulation

ST : ST Morata (83 OVR)

: ST Morata (83 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM : CM Lucas Paqueta (81 OVR)

: CM Lucas Paqueta (81 OVR) CAM : CF Joao Pedro (80 OVR)

: CF Joao Pedro (80 OVR) CDM : CAM Hakan Calhanoglu (82 OVR)

: CAM Hakan Calhanoglu (82 OVR) CDM : CDM Lucas Leiva (81 OVR)

: CDM Lucas Leiva (81 OVR) LB : CM Ismael Bennacer (80 OVR)

: CM Ismael Bennacer (80 OVR) CB : CB Berat Djimsiti (79 OVR)

: CB Berat Djimsiti (79 OVR) CB : CB Amir Rrahmani (77 OVR)

: CB Amir Rrahmani (77 OVR) RB : RB Davide Calabria (78 OVR)

: RB Davide Calabria (78 OVR) GK: GK Ciprian Tatarusanu (77 OVR)

Ligue 1

ST : ST Lucas Perez (79 OVR)

: ST Lucas Perez (79 OVR) ST : CAM Muniain (83 OVR)

: CAM Muniain (83 OVR) LM : LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR)

: LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR) CM : CM Canales (83 OVR)

: CM Canales (83 OVR) CM : CM Merino (83 OVR)

: CM Merino (83 OVR) RM : RM Joaquin (81 OVR)

: RM Joaquin (81 OVR) LB : ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR)

: ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR) CB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Sergia Asenjo (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on September 30.