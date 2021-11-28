FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Moments Phil Jones SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team are celebrating Black Friday with all kinds of new Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) for players to complete. And the team is having a lot of fun with one of them. They’ve added a Silver Stars Moments card to commemorate Phil Jones’ exquisite diving header clearance against Arsenal during the 2014/15 season. Fans will remember this as one of the more hilarious plays in recent history, making this essentially a must-do SBC for soccer fans. Here’s how to complete it.

How to complete Silver Stars Moments Phil Jones SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

This SBC only asks FIFA players to complete one segment. There are a few requirements to keep in mind, but it’s a pretty simple affair. Here they are:

Starting players – 11

Manchester United players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

This SBC will only run you around 12,000 coins, so it’s not expensive to complete. If you’re running an English or Premier League team for Silver Stars Objectives, he’s definitely worth completing. Here is a solution to help you get him into your club.

ST : ST Richarlison (82 OVR)

: ST Richarlison (82 OVR) LM : LM Wilfried Zaha (82 OVR)

: LM Wilfried Zaha (82 OVR) CAM : CAM Martin Odegaard (82 OVR)

: CAM Martin Odegaard (82 OVR) RM : RM Lucas Moura (81 OVR)

: RM Lucas Moura (81 OVR) CDM : CDM Tomas Souce (82 OVR)

: CDM Tomas Souce (82 OVR) CDM : CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LB : LB Alex Telles (82 OVR)

: LB Alex Telles (82 OVR) CB : RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)

: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR) CB : CM Giovanni Lo Celso (81 OVR)

: CM Giovanni Lo Celso (81 OVR) RB : CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR)

: CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR) GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)

This challenge expires on November 29.