FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Angel Correa SBC – Requirements and solutions

The start of February has arrived, but before we move on past the World Cup qualifiers and winter break, it’s time to take at the player who took home the LaLiga Player of the Month award for January. Atletico de Madrid striker Angel Correa was the recipient, and a new 87 OVR player item that features Correa is now available for a limited time in FUT. So, how can you complete this challenge? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Correa SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-3-2-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 85,000 Coins in total. POTM Correa is a solid all-around striker, and while this card is not exactly a burner, it’s also not that slow, either. If you’re looking for a new LaLiga striker, this SBC might be worth a try.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LF: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RF: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) MCM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

CAM David Silva (85 OVR) RCM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR) GK: TOTW GK Mathew Ryan (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 4.