FIFA 22: How to complete POTM David de Gea SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have unveiled the Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for the month of January, and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been named the recipient. A new 87 OVR POTM player item of de Gea is now available in FUT, and it can be obtained by completing a new Squad Building Challenge. Here’s what you need to do in order to complete it.

How to complete POTM de Gea SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Manchester United players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

Spain

Starting players – Min. 1

Spain players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 40,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR)

CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR) LCAM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) LCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (84 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: CM Donny van de Beek (81 OVR)

CM Donny van de Beek (81 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Spain

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR) MCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: TOTW LB Borna Barisic (81 OVR)

TOTW LB Borna Barisic (81 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 4.