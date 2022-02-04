FIFA 22: How to complete POTM David de Gea SBC – Requirements and solutions
Best of the month.
EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have unveiled the Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for the month of January, and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been named the recipient. A new 87 OVR POTM player item of de Gea is now available in FUT, and it can be obtained by completing a new Squad Building Challenge. Here’s what you need to do in order to complete it.
How to complete POTM de Gea SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester United players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack
Spain
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 40,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Tactical Emulation
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR)
- LCAM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: CM Donny van de Beek (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Spain
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)
- MCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LB: TOTW LB Borna Barisic (81 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
This challenge will expire on March 4.