FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Florian Wirtz SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time to recognize the Bundesliga Player of the Month in FIFA 22. For the month of September, Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz won the honor. In recognition of the budding German’s achievement, EA Sports released a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) on October 14, with an 86 OVR player item of Wirtz set as the prize. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Florian Wirtz SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

For this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups. Each has its own set of requirements.

The requirements for each are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Gold Pack

Germany

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

Solutions

If you’re looking for a solid attacking midfielder that links well with Bundesliga players and has pace, this SBC might work for you. POTM Wirtz doesn’t have great strength, but for an attacker, this item isn’t that bad. Plus, the requirements for both parts make this SBC somewhat affordable at this stage of the game. Expect to pay around 50,000-60,000 Coins for this SBC in total.

If you need solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

Bundesliga

LST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Germany

ST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) LCAM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR) MCAM: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR) RCAM: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR) RCDM: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)

RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

This challenge will be available until November 13.