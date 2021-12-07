FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Hakan Calhanoglu SBC – Requirements and solutions

After a month that saw him pot three goals and one assist, Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has taken home the Serie A Player of the Month award for November. In commemoration of the award, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have added an 86 OVR POTM card, featuring the Turkish midfielder, to Football Ultimate Team. How can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Hakan Calhanoglu SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Inter players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 35,000 Coins in total. It’s not a bad price for a midfielder, especially one that fits in a Serie A lineup and has good shooting attributes.

If you feel inclined to complete this SBC, here’s a look at potential solutions:

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) CAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)

CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 4, 2022.