FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Harry Kane SBC – Requirements and solutions

April 1 brought yet another Player of the Month to FIFA 22. For March, the Premier League POTM was none other than Harry Kane. The Tottenham striker has put in six total goal contributions over the month of March, helping the Spurs to a 3-1 record. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete POTM Harry Kane SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just a single starting lineup. Here are the requirements for it:

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solution

This SBC will currently run you about 115,000 Coins. That’s not terrible, but if you’re a Harry Kane fan, you probably completed his 93 OVR Flashback card from a few months ago. That card is far better than this one, making it tough to recommend unless you’ve just recently started playing FIFA 22. That said, here is a solution if you do decide to complete this SBC:

LW : LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)

: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR) ST : ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)

: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR) RW: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovi (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovi (84 OVR) CM : CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)

: CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR) CM : GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR) CDM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) LB : LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) CB : CB Felipe (84 OVR)

: CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 29.