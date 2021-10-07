FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Kalidou Koulibaly SBC – Requirements and solutions
Napoli’s Koulibaly gets an award, and an upgrade.
The first FIFA 22 Serie A Player of the Month (POTM) award was handed out on October 7, and a familiar face received the honor. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was named the best player for the month of September, and in honor of the achievement, the FIFA team released a new 88 OVR POTM card of Koulibaly in Football Ultimate Team (FUT). This card is available for a limited time, and here’s how you can get it.
FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Kalidou Koulibaly SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
Here’s a look at the four lineups:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Gold Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Electrum Players Pack
85-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Solutions
Koulibaly has one of the better base center back cards in FUT, so expect to pay quite a bit more for an upgraded version. It should take somewhere between 150,000-165,000 Coins, depending on what platform you are on, to get this SBC done. Here’s a look at some solutions to help you out:
Top Form
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- MCM: TOTW CAM Andres Iniesta (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)
- RB: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- LST: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
- RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCDM: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
- RCDM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- LST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)
- LM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- LB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- LCB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
This challenge will expire on October 21.