FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Kalidou Koulibaly SBC – Requirements and solutions

Napoli’s Koulibaly gets an award, and an upgrade.

The first FIFA 22 Serie A Player of the Month (POTM) award was handed out on October 7, and a familiar face received the honor. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was named the best player for the month of September, and in honor of the achievement, the FIFA team released a new 88 OVR POTM card of Koulibaly in Football Ultimate Team (FUT). This card is available for a limited time, and here’s how you can get it.

FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Kalidou Koulibaly SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Here’s a look at the four lineups:

Top Form

  • Starting players – 11
  • Team of the Week players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 80
  • Reward – Gold Pack

Serie A TIM

  • Starting players – 11
  • Serie A players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 75
  • Reward – Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

  • Starting players – 11
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 65
  • Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

  • Starting players – 11
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 60
  • Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solutions

Koulibaly has one of the better base center back cards in FUT, so expect to pay quite a bit more for an upgraded version. It should take somewhere between 150,000-165,000 Coins, depending on what platform you are on, to get this SBC done. Here’s a look at some solutions to help you out:

Top Form

  • ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
  • LW: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
  • RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
  • LCM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
  • MCM: TOTW CAM Andres Iniesta (83 OVR)
  • RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
  • LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (82 OVR)
  • LCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)
  • RB: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)
  • GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

Serie A TIM

  • LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
  • RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
  • LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
  • RM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
  • CAM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
  • CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
  • LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
  • LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
  • RB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)
  • GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

  • LST: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
  • RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
  • LCAM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)
  • RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
  • LCDM: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
  • RCDM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
  • LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
  • LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
  • RB: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)
  • GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

  • LST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
  • RST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)
  • LM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
  • RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
  • LCDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
  • RCDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
  • LB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
  • LCB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
  • RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
  • GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on October 21.

