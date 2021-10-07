FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Kalidou Koulibaly SBC – Requirements and solutions

The first FIFA 22 Serie A Player of the Month (POTM) award was handed out on October 7, and a familiar face received the honor. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was named the best player for the month of September, and in honor of the achievement, the FIFA team released a new 88 OVR POTM card of Koulibaly in Football Ultimate Team (FUT). This card is available for a limited time, and here’s how you can get it.

FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Kalidou Koulibaly SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Here’s a look at the four lineups:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Gold Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solutions

Koulibaly has one of the better base center back cards in FUT, so expect to pay quite a bit more for an upgraded version. It should take somewhere between 150,000-165,000 Coins, depending on what platform you are on, to get this SBC done. Here’s a look at some solutions to help you out:

Top Form

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LW: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)

CAM Isco (82 OVR) MCM: TOTW CAM Andres Iniesta (83 OVR)

TOTW CAM Andres Iniesta (83 OVR) RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (82 OVR)

LB Yuri Berchiche (82 OVR) LCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)

CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR) RCB: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (82 OVR) RB: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)

GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

Serie A TIM

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CAM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

LST: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR) RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LCAM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR) RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCDM: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR) RCDM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)

RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) RST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)

ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR) LM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

CAM David Silva (85 OVR) RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LCDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RCDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) LB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) LCB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR) RCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on October 21.