FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Orkun Kökçü SBC – Requirements and solutions

Just before the month of January concluded, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team began releasing the next batch of Player of the Month SBCs for FUT. Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kökçü is the Eredivisie Player of the Month for January, and a new 86 OVR player item featuring Kökçü can now be obtained for a limited time. So, what needs to be done in order to complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Orkun Kökçü SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-1-4-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Eredivisie players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 20,000 Coins in total. POTM Kökçü doesn’t have outstanding stats, at least compared to other midfielders in FUT. But, it does have the best overall and Weak Foot rating combo among Eredivisie midfielders at this point of the game, plus solid Pace, Passing, and Dribbling attributes.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Eran Zahavi (80 OVR)

ST Eran Zahavi (80 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Steven Berghuis (81 OVR)

RW Steven Berghuis (81 OVR) LCM: CAM Mario Gotze (82 OVR)

CAM Mario Gotze (82 OVR) RCM: CAM Davy Klaassen (79 OVR)

CAM Davy Klaassen (79 OVR) CDM: CM Miralem Pjanic (82 OVR)

CM Miralem Pjanic (82 OVR) LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) LCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RCB: CB Kurt Zouma (81 OVR)

CB Kurt Zouma (81 OVR) RB: TOTW Kyle Walker-Peters (81 OVR)

TOTW Kyle Walker-Peters (81 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 28.