FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Patrik Schick SBC – Requirements and solutions

On January 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the December Player of the Month (POTM) award card in FUT. The player who was awarded with the card is Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, and a new 86 OVR card of the Czech attacker is now available in Ultimate Team for a limited time. How can you add Schick to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Schick SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 30,000 Coins in total. It might have the best pace, nor a high Weak Foot (*2) rating, but if you need a Bundesliga striker, POTM Schick could be worth the look.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCDM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Aitor Fernandez (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Aitor Fernandez (84 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 13.