FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Raheem Sterling SBC – Requirements and solutions

The last Premier League Player of the Month SBC for 2021 went live on January 14, and it’s a big one. A new 91 OVR player item, featuring Man City attacker Raheem Sterling, is now live in FIFA 22 for a limited time. So, what do you need to do? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some solutions for this SBC.

How to complete POTM Sterling SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – Min. 1

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – Min. 1

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Mega Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 370,000-390,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Top Form

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

LCM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

MCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LCB: TOTW CB Alessandro Bastoni (87 OVR)

RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

GK: GK Jan Sommer (84 OVR)

National Duty

ST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

LCAM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

MCAM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

RCAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

RCDM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

LB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

LM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

CAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

LCDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

RCDM: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LB: LB Raphael Guerriero (84 OVR)

LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

RCB: ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)

RB: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 14.