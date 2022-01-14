FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Raheem Sterling SBC – Requirements and solutions
End the PL calendar year with a bang.
The last Premier League Player of the Month SBC for 2021 went live on January 14, and it’s a big one. A new 91 OVR player item, featuring Man City attacker Raheem Sterling, is now live in FIFA 22 for a limited time. So, what do you need to do? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some solutions for this SBC.
How to complete POTM Sterling SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – Min. 1
- England players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Mega Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 370,000-390,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Top Form
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LCB: TOTW CB Alessandro Bastoni (87 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (84 OVR)
National Duty
- ST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- MCAM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RCDM: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerriero (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)
- RB: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on February 14.