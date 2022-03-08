FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Ruslan Malinovskyi SBC – Requirements and solutions

Over the past several weeks, many sports organizations, as well as fans from around the world, have shown support of Ukrainian athletes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a sign of solidarity, the Serie A Player of the Month award in FIFA 22 went to Atalanta (Bergamo) center forward Ruslan Malinovskyi, a Ukrainian-born footballer who is currently playing for his club in Italy. A new 87 OVR card of Malinovskyi is now available in FUT, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete POTM Malinovskyi SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-2-3-1 [2] formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Atalanta (Bergamo) players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solution

This SBC should cost around 20,000 Coins in total.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RM Hans Hateboer (80 OVR)

RM Hans Hateboer (80 OVR) CAM: ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR)

ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR) LCM: CM Ismael Bennacer (80 OVR)

CM Ismael Bennacer (80 OVR) RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Abderrazak Hamdallah (81 OVR)

TOTW ST Abderrazak Hamdallah (81 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 8.