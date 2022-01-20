FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Teji Savanier SBC – Requirements and solutions

While most players are looking ahead to Team of the Year kicking off on January 21, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team still have a few things to get done. One of those is the Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC. On January 20, it arrived and the player is none other than Montpellier’s hometown hero Teji Savanier. Considering he bagged two goals and two assists in December, it’s a well-deserved win. Here’s how to add the talented midfielder’s 87 OVR card to your lineup.

How to complete POTM Savanier SBC

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete two different lineups. Each comes with its own set of unique requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

France

Starting players – 11

French players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – MIn. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Gold Pack

Ligue 1

Starting players 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will currently cost you around 75,000 Coins. Considering he’s out just before TOTY kicks off, that number will likely come down as players open hundreds of thousands of packs. If you want him for your squad, we’d recommend waiting until next week to get him a bit cheaper. Here are a few solutions if you need some help:

France

LW : LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) ST : CF Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)

: CF Anderson Talisca (82 OVR) RW : RW Portu (82 OVR)

: RW Portu (82 OVR) CAM : CAM Oscar (82 OVR)

: CAM Oscar (82 OVR) LCM : CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR)

: CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR) RCM : CAM Jonathan Viera (81 OVR)

: CAM Jonathan Viera (81 OVR) LB : GK Yassine Bounou (82 OVR)

: GK Yassine Bounou (82 OVR) LCB : ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR)

: ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR) RCB : CB Marc Bartra (80 OVR)

: CB Marc Bartra (80 OVR) RB : RB TOTW Hector Bellerin (82 OVR)

: RB TOTW Hector Bellerin (82 OVR) GK: GK Alex Remiro (81 OVR)

Ligue 1

ST : ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) ST : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LM : LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RM : CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) LCDM : CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) RCDM : CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB : CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RCB : CB Felipe (84 OVR)

: CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 20.