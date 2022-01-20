FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Teji Savanier SBC – Requirements and solutions
Montpellier’s got a Man of the Month.
While most players are looking ahead to Team of the Year kicking off on January 21, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team still have a few things to get done. One of those is the Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC. On January 20, it arrived and the player is none other than Montpellier’s hometown hero Teji Savanier. Considering he bagged two goals and two assists in December, it’s a well-deserved win. Here’s how to add the talented midfielder’s 87 OVR card to your lineup.
How to complete POTM Savanier SBC
To complete this SBC, players will need to complete two different lineups. Each comes with its own set of unique requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
France
- Starting players – 11
- French players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – MIn. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Gold Pack
Ligue 1
- Starting players 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC will currently cost you around 75,000 Coins. Considering he’s out just before TOTY kicks off, that number will likely come down as players open hundreds of thousands of packs. If you want him for your squad, we’d recommend waiting until next week to get him a bit cheaper. Here are a few solutions if you need some help:
France
- LW: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- ST: CF Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)
- RW: RW Portu (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Oscar (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Jonathan Viera (81 OVR)
- LB: GK Yassine Bounou (82 OVR)
- LCB: ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Marc Bartra (80 OVR)
- RB: RB TOTW Hector Bellerin (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Alex Remiro (81 OVR)
Ligue 1
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- ST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- RM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
This challenge will expire on February 20.