FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Thibaut Courtois SBC – Requirements and solutions

Here comes Courtois.

Image via EA

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have announced the LaLiga Player of the Month award for the month of February, and it’s a familiar face. One of the world’s best goalkeepers — Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois — is the recipient, and a new 91 OVR player item that features the Belgian netminder is now available for a limited time. So, how can you add Courtois to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Courtois SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-3-2-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

  • Starting players – 11
  • LaLiga players – Min. 1
  • Team of the Week players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solution

This SBC should cost around 75,000-80,000 Coins in total.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

  • ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
  • LF: LW Edin Hazard (85 OVR)
  • RF: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
  • LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
  • MCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
  • RCM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
  • LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
  • LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Harry Maguire (83 OVR)
  • RB: TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR)
  • GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 11.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved