FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Thibaut Courtois SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have announced the LaLiga Player of the Month award for the month of February, and it’s a familiar face. One of the world’s best goalkeepers — Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois — is the recipient, and a new 91 OVR player item that features the Belgian netminder is now available for a limited time. So, how can you add Courtois to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Courtois SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-3-2-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solution

This SBC should cost around 75,000-80,000 Coins in total.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LF: LW Edin Hazard (85 OVR)

LW Edin Hazard (85 OVR) RF: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) MCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: CB Harry Maguire (83 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (83 OVR) RB: TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR)

TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 11.