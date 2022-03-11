FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Thibaut Courtois SBC – Requirements and solutions
Here comes Courtois.
EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have announced the LaLiga Player of the Month award for the month of February, and it’s a familiar face. One of the world’s best goalkeepers — Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois — is the recipient, and a new 91 OVR player item that features the Belgian netminder is now available for a limited time. So, how can you add Courtois to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete POTM Courtois SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-3-2-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Solution
This SBC should cost around 75,000-80,000 Coins in total.
Here’s a look at a potential solution:
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LF: LW Edin Hazard (85 OVR)
- RF: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- MCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Harry Maguire (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
This challenge will expire on April 11.