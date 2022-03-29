FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Victor Osimhen SBC – Requirements and solutions

The month of March is wrapping up, but EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team are not holding back the Serie A Player of the Month (POTM) card for the month. On March 29, a new 87 OVR POTM card in FIFA 22 was released, and it’s none other than Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Osimhen SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Napoli players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solution

This SBC should cost around 30,000 Coins in total.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LCAM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)

CAM Isco (82 OVR) MCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCAM: CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR)

CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR) LCDM: CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR) RCDM: CDM Denis Zakaria (80 OVR)

CDM Denis Zakaria (80 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Armando Izzo (79 OVR)

CB Armando Izzo (79 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Jonas Omlin (81 OVR)

TOTW GK Jonas Omlin (81 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 29.