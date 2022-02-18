FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Wissam Ben Yedder SBC – Requirements and solutions
Ben Yedder receives a major award.
EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team announced the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for January on February 17, and this one should get some attention. AS Monaco star striker Wissam Ben Yedder gets the honor, and a very well-rounded 88 OVR player item of Ben Yedder is now available. So, how can you add the stud from Monaco to your team? Let’s take a look.
How to complete POTM Ben Yedder SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
France
- Starting players – Min. 1
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Top Form
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 320,000 Coins. That is a very high price, especially for a 88 OVR striker card. But, Ben Yedder is one of the more popular, as well as one of the best, Ligue 1 strikers.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Ligue 1
- LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)
- MCM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: TOTW CB Jonathan Tah (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
France
- LST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Emre Can (82 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- LCB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)
- LW: LW Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RW: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)
- RCM: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Aleksandar Mitrovic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
This challenge will expire on March 17.