FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Wissam Ben Yedder SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team announced the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for January on February 17, and this one should get some attention. AS Monaco star striker Wissam Ben Yedder gets the honor, and a very well-rounded 88 OVR player item of Ben Yedder is now available. So, how can you add the stud from Monaco to your team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Ben Yedder SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

France

Starting players – Min. 1

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Top Form

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 320,000 Coins. That is a very high price, especially for a 88 OVR striker card. But, Ben Yedder is one of the more popular, as well as one of the best, Ligue 1 strikers.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Ligue 1

LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RST: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) LCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR) MCM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: TOTW CB Jonathan Tah (84 OVR)

TOTW CB Jonathan Tah (84 OVR) RCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

France

LST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) RST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LCAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) RCAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) LCM: CM Emre Can (82 OVR)

CM Emre Can (82 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) LCB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

Top Form

ST: ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR) LW: LW Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LW Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RW: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) MCM: CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR) RCM: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Aleksandar Mitrovic (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Aleksandar Mitrovic (84 OVR) GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 17.