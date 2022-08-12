FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Jordan Amavi & Steve Mandanda Objectives challenge

The FIFA 22 FUTTIES promo has highlighted a number of dynamic duos thus far, and that continued on August 12. A new FUT Objectives challenge went live on that date, as two new players from the same team — or in this case, the national team — can be obtained by completing this challenge. FUT players can now obtain a 95 OVR card of Marseille back Jordan Amavi, as well as a 95 OVR item of Stade Rennais goalkeeper Steve Mandanda. So, how can you obtain these two? Let’s take a look at the objectives.

How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo V challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete five separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1 and select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the friendly called Bundesliga Breakout.

The four objectives are as follows:

Lethal Finisher – Score three goals with Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: French Frenzy (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP)

– Score three goals with Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: French Frenzy (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP) Winners Club – Assist using French players in four separate wins in the Live FUT Friendly: French Frenzy (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 50 XP)

– Assist using French players in four separate wins in the Live FUT Friendly: French Frenzy (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 50 XP) Scorers Instinct – Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: French Frenzy (rewards are 95 OVR FUTTIES Steve Mandanda, Premium Gold Pack, and 50 XP)

– Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: French Frenzy (rewards are 95 OVR FUTTIES Steve Mandanda, Premium Gold Pack, and 50 XP) Intelligent Passing – Assist with a Through Ball in three separate matches with 95 OVR FUTTIES Mandanda in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: French Frenzy (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

– Assist with a Through Ball in three separate matches with 95 OVR FUTTIES Mandanda in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: French Frenzy (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP) French Frenzy – Play three matches with 95 OVR FUTTIES Mandanda in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: French Frenzy (rewards are Rare Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

Complete all five, and you will receive the 95 OVR Amavi and 300 XP.

Here are the stats for 95 OVR Amavi:

Screenshot by Gamepur

And for Mandanda:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout are as follows:

France players: Min. 8

Ligue 1 players: Min. 3

Loan Players: Max. 1

This friendly is set to Classic Match rules.

FUT users need to have at least eight French players and three Ligue 1 players to participate in the friendly. Players like Wissam Ben Yedder, and the aforementioned Jordan Amavi and Steve Mandanda are all Ligue 1 and French players, meaning that they check all the boxes. Other players like Allan Saint-Maximin, Ferland Mendy, and Raphael Varane also are French, and since all three are meta-relevant, expect to see a lot of them in the friendlies. Just make sure that upon completing the ‘Scorers Instinct’ objective, add the 95 OVR Mandanda to your lineup to complete the latter two objectives.

This challenge is slated to expire on August 19.