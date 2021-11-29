FIFA 22: How to complete Premier League Manquillo League Player Objectives challenge

Just like last year, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have been releasing league players into Milestone Objectives. These players can be earned by diving into FUT Friendlies, which make them solid gameplay challenges for anyone looking to upgrade their lineup. The latest player comes from the Premier League. It’s Newcastle’s wingback Manquillo. He’s been given a massive stat injection, especially when it comes to pace. If you want to pick him up, here’s how you do it.

How to complete Premier League Manquillo League Player Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Objectives challenge, FIFA players will need to complete five objectives. All of this must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. This Friendly mode can be found in the Friendlies section in the FUT Online play menu.

The objectives are as follows:

Brace for It : Win six matches by two goals using only Premier League players in the starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable))

: Win six matches by two goals using only Premier League players in the starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)) Golden Boot : Score 30 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

: Score 30 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)) Distribution King : Assist 20 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

: Assist 20 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)) Throughroad : Assist with a Through Ball using Premier League players in five seperate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

: Assist with a Through Ball using Premier League players in five seperate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable)) Volley to Victory: Score with a volley using Premier Leauge players in 8 seperate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

The team requirements for the Managerial Masterpiece FUT Friendly are as follows:

Team Overall Rating – Max. 77

88 or Higher OVR players – Max. 1

Loan players – Max. 1

You will need a starting lineup full of Premier League players. Our advice is to do one of two things: build a balanced lineup that takes advantage of pacey wingers and defensive backs or pop in a few higher-rated attackers at the expense of your defense. Either option can work, but the goal is to quickly score a few goals and hope your opponent quits out. Don’t forget to return the favor if you happen to go down by a few scores early.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 28, 2022.