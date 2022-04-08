FIFA 22: How to complete Prime Icon Moments Javier Zanetti – Requirements and solutions

On April 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team revved up the FUT Captains promo. As part of the event, they’ve started to drop new Prime Icon Moments (PIM) into SBCs. The first of these is Javier Zanetti. Inter Milan fans will remember the Argentinian’s 19-year career at the club, and this card captures his performance at the 2010 FIFA Club World Cup where he connected with Diego Milito to lift the cup. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.

How to complete Prime Icon Moments Javier Zanetti

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to finish six different starting lineups. All of these have different requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they all are:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry- Min. 50

Reward -Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Il capitano

Starting players – 11

Inter players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

El Tractor

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Mega Pack

Solutions

This SBC is currently coming in at around 375,000 Coins. That might seem steep, but remember that you have 90 days to do it. Plus, we’re getting ever closer to Team of the Season, which will bring tons of high-rated cards into the game, bringing the price down even further. That said, Zanetti isn’t a very good attacking fullback and many TOTS players will likely outpace him over the coming weeks. We’d probably pass on this SBC, but here are some solutions if you have to have him in your club.

Born Legend and Rising Star

There’s no need to find a solution for these two lineups. Just search your club for rare Bronze and Silver players and put together a lineup. You shouldn’t need to buy anything off the market unless you’ve been selling all of your unuseable cards all year.

Il capitano

ST : RB Danilo (81 OVR)

: RB Danilo (81 OVR) ST : CF Franck Ribery (81 OVR)

: CF Franck Ribery (81 OVR) CAM : GK Andrea Consigli (81 OVR)

: GK Andrea Consigli (81 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CDM : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) CDM : CM Piotr Zielinski (81 OVR)

: CM Piotr Zielinski (81 OVR) RM : RW Hirving Lozano (81 OVR)

: RW Hirving Lozano (81 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) CB : RB TOTW Manuel Lazzari (84 OVR)

: RB TOTW Manuel Lazzari (84 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

El Tractor

LW : CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) ST : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) RW : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CM : CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Rodri (86 OVR)

: CDM Rodri (86 OVR) CDM : CDM Allan (83 OVR)

: CDM Allan (83 OVR) LB : CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) CB : CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR) CB : CB John Stones (83 OVR)

: CB John Stones (83 OVR) RB : LM TOTW Juanmi (84 OVR)

: LM TOTW Juanmi (84 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

League Legend

ST : ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR) ST : ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)

: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR) CAM : CM Parejo (86 OVR)

: CM Parejo (86 OVR) LM : LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RM : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) LB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : CB Kalidou Koulibaly (86 OVR)

: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (86 OVR) RB : RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

ST : ST Timo Werner (84 OVR)

: ST Timo Werner (84 OVR) ST : ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)

: ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR) LM : CM Thiago (86 OVR)

: CM Thiago (86 OVR) CM : CM Jorginho (85 OVR)

: CM Jorginho (85 OVR) CM : CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) RM : RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)

: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR) LB : ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) CB : GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR) CB : GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) RB : CM Koke (85 OVR)

: CM Koke (85 OVR) GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)

This challenge expires on June 8.