FIFA 22: How to complete Prime Icon Moments Javier Zanetti – Requirements and solutions
Inter’s iconic captain.
On April 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team revved up the FUT Captains promo. As part of the event, they’ve started to drop new Prime Icon Moments (PIM) into SBCs. The first of these is Javier Zanetti. Inter Milan fans will remember the Argentinian’s 19-year career at the club, and this card captures his performance at the 2010 FIFA Club World Cup where he connected with Diego Milito to lift the cup. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.
How to complete Prime Icon Moments Javier Zanetti
To complete this SBC, you’ll need to finish six different starting lineups. All of these have different requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they all are:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry- Min. 50
- Reward -Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Il capitano
- Starting players – 11
- Inter players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
El Tractor
- Starting players – 11
- Argentina players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A TIM players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Mega Pack
Solutions
This SBC is currently coming in at around 375,000 Coins. That might seem steep, but remember that you have 90 days to do it. Plus, we’re getting ever closer to Team of the Season, which will bring tons of high-rated cards into the game, bringing the price down even further. That said, Zanetti isn’t a very good attacking fullback and many TOTS players will likely outpace him over the coming weeks. We’d probably pass on this SBC, but here are some solutions if you have to have him in your club.
Born Legend and Rising Star
There’s no need to find a solution for these two lineups. Just search your club for rare Bronze and Silver players and put together a lineup. You shouldn’t need to buy anything off the market unless you’ve been selling all of your unuseable cards all year.
Il capitano
- ST: RB Danilo (81 OVR)
- ST: CF Franck Ribery (81 OVR)
- CAM: GK Andrea Consigli (81 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- CDM: CM Piotr Zielinski (81 OVR)
- RM: RW Hirving Lozano (81 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- CB: RB TOTW Manuel Lazzari (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
El Tractor
- LW: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Allan (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- CB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- RB: LM TOTW Juanmi (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
League Legend
- ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)
- CAM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- LB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (86 OVR)
- RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Timo Werner (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)
- LM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)
- CM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)
- CM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- RM: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)
- LB: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- CB: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- RB: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)
This challenge expires on June 8.