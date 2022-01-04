FIFA 22: How to complete Record Breaker Odsonne Edouard SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new Record Breaker SBC in FIFA 22 was released on January 4. This one features Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard, who holds the distinction for scoring the fastest goal in a Premier League debut game. So, what will you need to do in order to acquire an 85 OVR card of Edouard? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Record Breaker Edouard SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Les Blues

Starting players – Min. 1

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will cost around 125,000 Coins to complete. Here are some potential solutions:

Premier League

ST: ST Borja Iglesias (80 OVR)

ST Borja Iglesias (80 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: RM Ivan Alejo (75 OVR)

RM Ivan Alejo (75 OVR) LCAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Rodrigo de Paul (82 OVR)

CM Rodrigo de Paul (82 OVR) CM: TOTW CM Orkun Kokcu (81 OVR)

TOTW CM Orkun Kokcu (81 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RB: RB Ruben Pena (79 OVR)

RB Ruben Pena (79 OVR) GK: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCDM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) RCDM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCB: TOTW CB Francesco Acerbi (85 OVR)

TOTW CB Francesco Acerbi (85 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) GK: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

Les Blues

ST: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LW: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RW: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) CM: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR)

CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR) LCDM: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 11.