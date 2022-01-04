FIFA 22: How to complete Record Breaker Odsonne Edouard SBC – Requirements and solutions
A lightning-fast goal.
A new Record Breaker SBC in FIFA 22 was released on January 4. This one features Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard, who holds the distinction for scoring the fastest goal in a Premier League debut game. So, what will you need to do in order to acquire an 85 OVR card of Edouard? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete Record Breaker Edouard SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Gold Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Les Blues
- Starting players – Min. 1
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC will cost around 125,000 Coins to complete. Here are some potential solutions:
Premier League
- ST: ST Borja Iglesias (80 OVR)
- LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Ivan Alejo (75 OVR)
- LCAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Rodrigo de Paul (82 OVR)
- CM: TOTW CM Orkun Kokcu (81 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Ruben Pena (79 OVR)
- GK: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- LCB: TOTW CB Francesco Acerbi (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- GK: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
Les Blues
- ST: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LW: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- CM: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR)
- LCDM: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on January 11.