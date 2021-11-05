FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Robin Gosens SBC – requirements and solutions

On November 5, EAs Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the second Rulebreakers team into packs. Alongside the drop, they put a new Rulebreakers player into Squad Building Challenges (SBC). This time around, it’s Serie A’s Robin Gosens. Like Christopher Nkunku, this is a choice SBC, which means you’ll have a choice between a Gosens with a Shooting boost or a Defense boost. Ultimately, the choice is yours, but let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.

FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Robin Gosens SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete two different segments. Each has its own unique set of requirements to keep in mind. Here are the requirements for each segment:

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – 11

German players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will run you about 45,000 coins. That’s not too expensive if you’re running a Serie A side. That said, if you’re looking for an offensive winger, there are some good alternatives in Lorenzo Insigne, TOTW Hirving Lozana, and RTTK Stephan El Shaarawy. However, if you need a defensive player in that slot, he can certainly do the job.

Serie A TIM

LW : Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) ST : ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) RW : ST Morata (83 OVR)

: ST Morata (83 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CM : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) CM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) RM : RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)

: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) CB : LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) CB : CB Franceso Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Franceso Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK TOTW Gianluigi Buffon (83 OVR)

National Duty

ST : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) ST : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) CAM : Gk Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

: Gk Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR) LM : LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) LB : LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) CB : CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) CB : GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

: GK David de Gea (84 OVR) RB : RB Ricardo Pereira (84 OVR)

: RB Ricardo Pereira (84 OVR) GK: GK Bernard Leno (83 OVR)

This challenge expires on November 12.