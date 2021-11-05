FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Robin Gosens SBC – requirements and solutions
The choice is yours.
On November 5, EAs Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the second Rulebreakers team into packs. Alongside the drop, they put a new Rulebreakers player into Squad Building Challenges (SBC). This time around, it’s Serie A’s Robin Gosens. Like Christopher Nkunku, this is a choice SBC, which means you’ll have a choice between a Gosens with a Shooting boost or a Defense boost. Ultimately, the choice is yours, but let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.
FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Robin Gosens SBC
To complete this SBC, players will need to complete two different segments. Each has its own unique set of requirements to keep in mind. Here are the requirements for each segment:
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A TIM players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- German players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC will run you about 45,000 coins. That’s not too expensive if you’re running a Serie A side. That said, if you’re looking for an offensive winger, there are some good alternatives in Lorenzo Insigne, TOTW Hirving Lozana, and RTTK Stephan El Shaarawy. However, if you need a defensive player in that slot, he can certainly do the job.
Serie A TIM
- LW: Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- RW: ST Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- CB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Franceso Acerbi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTW Gianluigi Buffon (83 OVR)
National Duty
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- CAM: Gk Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- CB: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernard Leno (83 OVR)
This challenge expires on November 12.