With the Rulebreakers promo seemingly starting to die down in FIFA Ultimate Team, EA Sports introduced one more Objective player on November 7. Fellaini joins the players that have come before and the Belgium midfielder is ready to do some damage. Want to add him to your club? Here’s how to do it.

FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Fellaini Objectives challenge



Screenshot via Gamepur

To complete this Objective set, FIFA 22 players will need to hop into Live FUT Friendlies. Remember, these don’t count against your record, so feel free to take things a little less seriously as your grind toward Fellaini. Make sure you select the Break Out! FUT Friendly. Playing in a different one won’t count.

The objectives are as follows:

Breaking Out – Score a goal during seven seperate matches in the Live Fut Friendly: Break Out! (Reward – 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable))

– Score a goal during seven seperate matches in the Live Fut Friendly: Break Out! (Reward – 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)) Forceful Assists – Assist four goals using players with Min. 75 PHY in the Live FUT Friendly: Break Out! (Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist four goals using players with Min. 75 PHY in the Live FUT Friendly: Break Out! (Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)) Midfield Finishers – Score three goals using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Break Out! (Reward – Gold Pack (Untradeable))

– Score three goals using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Break Out! (Reward – Gold Pack (Untradeable)) Belgian Blend – Win four matches while having Min. one player from Belgium within your starting squard in the Live FUT Friendly: Break Out! (Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack ((Untradeable))

Fortunately, the team requirements are basically nothing in the Break Out! Friendly. Your only requirement is that you can only have one Loan player in your squad. Keep in mind; however, that you’re playing under the “No Rules” ruleset, meaning other players can and will try to destroy your players’ legs. Bring your best, and don’t be afraid to fight dirty. Sooner or later, you’ll add Fellaini to your club.