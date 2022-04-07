FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Aymeric Laporte SBC – Requirements and solutions
Laporte looks to lead his team in a top of the table clash.
On April 7, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new player into the Showdown Series. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Manchester City CB Aymeric Laporte. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Aymeric Laporte SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. Both of these have their own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester City players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week player – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Spain
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward -Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC currently costs just under 250,000 Coins. That’s obviously nothing to scoff at. It’s also tough to say if this one is worth your money. Team of the Season is just around the corner, which means we’re about to have tons of easily-earned, high-rated cards. With the Manchester City vs. Liverpool fixture being such a toss-up, we might suggest skipping this one unless you need Laporte in your squad. Here are some solutions if you decide to complete the SBC.
Tactical Emulation
- LW: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- ST: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)
- CM: CAM Dani Almo (82 OVR)
- CM: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR)
- CB: CB Willi Orban (81 OVR)
- RB: RWB TOTW Jonny (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
Spain
- ST: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LM: LW Sadio Mane (89 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)
- CDM: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- RB: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)
This challenge expires on April 10.