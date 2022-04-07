FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Aymeric Laporte SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 7, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new player into the Showdown Series. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Manchester City CB Aymeric Laporte. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Aymeric Laporte SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. Both of these have their own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Manchester City players – Min. 1

Team of the Week player – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Spain

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward -Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC currently costs just under 250,000 Coins. That’s obviously nothing to scoff at. It’s also tough to say if this one is worth your money. Team of the Season is just around the corner, which means we’re about to have tons of easily-earned, high-rated cards. With the Manchester City vs. Liverpool fixture being such a toss-up, we might suggest skipping this one unless you need Laporte in your squad. Here are some solutions if you decide to complete the SBC.

Tactical Emulation

LW : LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) ST : CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) RW : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) CM : CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) CM : CAM Dani Almo (82 OVR)

: CAM Dani Almo (82 OVR) CM : RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)

: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR) LB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) CB : CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR)

: CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR) CB : CB Willi Orban (81 OVR)

: CB Willi Orban (81 OVR) RB : RWB TOTW Jonny (83 OVR)

: RWB TOTW Jonny (83 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

Spain

ST : CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) ST : ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LM : LW Sadio Mane (89 OVR)

: LW Sadio Mane (89 OVR) CDM : CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)

: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR) CDM : GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR) RM : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) CB : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) CB : GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR) RB : ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR) GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 10.