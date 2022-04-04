FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Benjamin Pavard SBC – Requirements and solutions
A Champions League showdown gets some extra stakes.
On April 3, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Bayern Munich RB Benjamin Pavard. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Benjamin Pavard SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. Both of these have specific requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- FC Bayern Munich players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Rare Gold Pack
Solutions
This SBC will cost you right around 105,000 Coins. Considering the form Bayern has been in this season, it’s very easy to see Pavard getting the +2 upgrade. The game is being played at Villareal’s home ground, but you have to back a team that has someone like Robert Lewandowski up top. Here are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete him.
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Isak (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR)
- RM: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Carlos Soler (81 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- LB: CDM Marc Roca (77 OVR)
- CB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Raul Albiol (82 OVR)
- RB: ST TOTW Uros Durdevic (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)
Bundesliga
- LW: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- RW: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- CM: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- CB: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
- RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
This challenge expires on April 6.