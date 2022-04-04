FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Benjamin Pavard SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 3, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Bayern Munich RB Benjamin Pavard. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Benjamin Pavard SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. Both of these have specific requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

FC Bayern Munich players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Rare Gold Pack

Solutions

This SBC will cost you right around 105,000 Coins. Considering the form Bayern has been in this season, it’s very easy to see Pavard getting the +2 upgrade. The game is being played at Villareal’s home ground, but you have to back a team that has someone like Robert Lewandowski up top. Here are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete him.

Tactical Emulation

ST : ST Isak (82 OVR)

: ST Isak (82 OVR) LM : LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) CAM : CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR)

: CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR) RM : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) CDM : CM Carlos Soler (81 OVR)

: CM Carlos Soler (81 OVR) CDM : CAM Isco (82 OVR)

: CAM Isco (82 OVR) LB : CDM Marc Roca (77 OVR)

: CDM Marc Roca (77 OVR) CB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) CB : CB Raul Albiol (82 OVR)

: CB Raul Albiol (82 OVR) RB : ST TOTW Uros Durdevic (81 OVR)

: ST TOTW Uros Durdevic (81 OVR) GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)

Bundesliga

LW : LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) ST : ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR) RW : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) CM : CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) CM : CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) CM : GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)

: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR) LB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) CB : ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) CB : GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR) RB : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 6.