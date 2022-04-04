FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Fabio Carvalho SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 1, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CM Weston McKennie. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Fabio Carvalho SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

This SBC challenge has two different segments that you’ll need to complete. Each has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:

Portugal

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Gold Pack

83-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will only run you about 25,000 Coins. Considering the cheapest 87 OVR card on the market will run you a similar price, this SBC is well worth completing. Carvalho is likely to get an upgrade, giving you a very cheap 89 OVR heading into Team of the Season. Here are some solutions to help you complete him.

Portugal

ST : ST Paulinho (79 OVR)

: ST Paulinho (79 OVR) LM : LM Everton (80 OVR)

: LM Everton (80 OVR) CAM : RW Pablo Sarabia (80 OVR)

: RW Pablo Sarabia (80 OVR) CAM : GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR) RM : RW Pedro Goncalves (81 OVR)

: RW Pedro Goncalves (81 OVR) CM : CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)

: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (82 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (82 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (81 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (81 OVR) CB : CB Zouhair Feddal (80 OVR)

: CB Zouhair Feddal (80 OVR) RB : RM Rafa (82 OVR)

: RM Rafa (82 OVR) GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (81 OVR)

83-Rated Squad

ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) ST : ST Eden Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Eden Dzeko (83 OVR) CAM : CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) CM : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) CM : LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) CM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB : CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 6.