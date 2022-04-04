FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Fabio Carvalho SBC – Requirements and solutions
The league leaders are in for a showdown.
On April 1, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CM Weston McKennie. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Fabio Carvalho SBC
This SBC challenge has two different segments that you’ll need to complete. Each has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:
Portugal
- Starting players – 11
- Portugal players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 81
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Gold Pack
83-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC will only run you about 25,000 Coins. Considering the cheapest 87 OVR card on the market will run you a similar price, this SBC is well worth completing. Carvalho is likely to get an upgrade, giving you a very cheap 89 OVR heading into Team of the Season. Here are some solutions to help you complete him.
Portugal
- ST: ST Paulinho (79 OVR)
- LM: LM Everton (80 OVR)
- CAM: RW Pablo Sarabia (80 OVR)
- CAM: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)
- RM: RW Pedro Goncalves (81 OVR)
- CM: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (81 OVR)
- CB: CB Zouhair Feddal (80 OVR)
- RB: RM Rafa (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (81 OVR)
83-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Eden Dzeko (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- CM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- CM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)
This challenge expires on April 6.