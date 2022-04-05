FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Harvey Barnes SBC – Requirements and solutions
Will Barnes need another equalizer for this showdown?
On April 5, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Leicester City LM Harvey Barnes. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Harvey Barnes SBC
FIFA players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. Each of these has different requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:
England
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC is currently hovering right around 80,000 Coins. This matchup seems like something of a toss-up. Leicester is firmly in the middle of the Premier League table but has done well at home in the Europa Conference League. PSV can certainly pull the upset, but we like Leicester’s chances for this Showdown. Here are a few solutions to help you out.
England
- ST: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR)
- CM: CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR)
- CM: CM Giovanni Lo Celso (81 OVR)
- CM: CM Carlos Soler (81 OVR)
- RM: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RB: GK Rui Silva (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Alex Remiro (81 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)
- CAM: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RM: RM TOTW Otavio (86 OVR)
- LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Pierluigi Gollini (82 OVR)
This challenge expires on April 7.