FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Harvey Barnes SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 5, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Leicester City LM Harvey Barnes. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Harvey Barnes SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

FIFA players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. Each of these has different requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is currently hovering right around 80,000 Coins. This matchup seems like something of a toss-up. Leicester is firmly in the middle of the Premier League table but has done well at home in the Europa Conference League. PSV can certainly pull the upset, but we like Leicester’s chances for this Showdown. Here are a few solutions to help you out.

England

ST : CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) LM : LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR)

: LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR) CM : CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR)

: CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR) CM : CM Giovanni Lo Celso (81 OVR)

: CM Giovanni Lo Celso (81 OVR) CM : CM Carlos Soler (81 OVR)

: CM Carlos Soler (81 OVR) RM : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) LB : LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) CB : CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)

: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR) CB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RB : GK Rui Silva (81 OVR)

: GK Rui Silva (81 OVR) GK: GK Alex Remiro (81 OVR)

Premier League

ST : ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)

: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR) CAM : CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)

: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR) CAM : CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) LM : LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR)

: LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR) CM : CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RM : RM TOTW Otavio (86 OVR)

: RM TOTW Otavio (86 OVR) LB : LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) CB : CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) CB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Pierluigi Gollini (82 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 7.