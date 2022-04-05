FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Mario Gotze SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 5, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s PSV CAM Mario Gotze. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Mario Gotze SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to finish a single starting lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind while building it:

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solution

This SBC is only around 65,000 Coins. If you can fit him into your he might be worth doing. PSV has been playing well this season but will have to go on the road to win this matchup. If they can pull it off, you’ll have a nice 90 OVR card in your club that can link from the Eredivisie to Germany, giving you an easy way to link someone like Future Stars Gravenberch into the Bundesliga. Here’s a solution if you need some help.

Mario Gotze

LF : ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) ST : ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RF : RM TOTW Junya Ito (86 OVR)

: RM TOTW Junya Ito (86 OVR) CM : LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) CM : CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR) CM : RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

: RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR) LB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) CB : CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR)

: CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR) CB : CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RB : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) GK: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

This SBC expires on April 7.