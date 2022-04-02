FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Richarlison SBC – Requirements and solutions
Everton’s man gets an upgrade.
April 2 brought even more Showdown Series to FIFA 22. This promo puts two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Everton ST Richarlison. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Richarlison SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to finish two different starting lineups. Both of these have specific requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they both are:
Brazil
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward -Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC will run you just over 300,000 Coins. That’s pretty expensive for a card that doesn’t really stand out in a major league. Everton hasn’t been performing this season, but neither has Burnley. Richarlison should get at least the +1, so he’s worth completing if you support his club. Here are some solutions to help you out.
Brazil
- LF: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- RF: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan De Vrij (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- RB: RM TOTW Otavio (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- ST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- CDM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Georgino Wijnaldum (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Angel Di Maria (87 OVR)
- LB: LM Heung Min Son (89 OVR)
- CB: CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)
- CB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RB: CAM Thomas Muller (847OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
This challenge expires on April 6.