FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Suso SBC – Requirements and solutions
Move aside Ferran Torres, there’s a new Spanish winger in town.
On April 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continued the ongoing Showdown Series in FIFA 22. This promo puts two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Sevilla RW Suso. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Suso SBC
To complete this SBC, players will need to complete three different starting lineups. Each of these has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they all are:
Spain
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 1
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Suso will only run you just over 150,000 Coins. That’s cheap for a player that is almost exactly as good as 92 OVR Future Stars Ferran Torres. For reference, that Torres card costs over 600,000 Coins on the market. If you need a Spanish right-winger, this is an SBC to finish. Here are some solutions to help you out.
Spain
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- RW: ST TOTW Uros Durdevic (81 OVR)
- CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: ST Eden Dzeko (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RM: LM TOTW Kaoru Mitoma (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CB: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)
- RB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
This challenge expires on April 3.