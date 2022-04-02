FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Suso SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continued the ongoing Showdown Series in FIFA 22. This promo puts two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Sevilla RW Suso. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Suso SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete three different starting lineups. Each of these has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they all are:

Spain

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 1

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Suso will only run you just over 150,000 Coins. That’s cheap for a player that is almost exactly as good as 92 OVR Future Stars Ferran Torres. For reference, that Torres card costs over 600,000 Coins on the market. If you need a Spanish right-winger, this is an SBC to finish. Here are some solutions to help you out.

Spain

LW : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RW : ST TOTW Uros Durdevic (81 OVR)

: ST TOTW Uros Durdevic (81 OVR) CAM : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CM : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) CM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB : ST Eden Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Eden Dzeko (83 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB : RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR)

: RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

Top Form

ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) CAM : CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) CAM : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CM : CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RM : LM TOTW Kaoru Mitoma (82 OVR)

: LM TOTW Kaoru Mitoma (82 OVR) LB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) CB : CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB : LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LaLiga

ST : ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) ST : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CDM : CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) CDM : CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)

: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR) RM : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LB : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)

: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR) RB : CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

: CB David Alaba (84 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 3.