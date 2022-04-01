FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Weston McKennie SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 1, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CM Weston McKennie. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Weston McKennie SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. While doing so, players will need to keep several requirements in mind. Here they are for both lineups:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Piemonte Calcio players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will cost you just about 150,000 Coins. Juventus hasn’t lost a league game since November, so he’s almost certainly getting at least a +1 upgrade. He’s already one of the better CMs you can get. His links let him down a bit, but it’s hard to deny how good this card is. We consider him a must-do if you can fit him into your club. Here are a few solutions to help you out.

Tactical Emulation

ST : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) ST : ST TOTW Gareth Bale (84 OVR)

: ST TOTW Gareth Bale (84 OVR) LM : LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) CM : RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)

: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR) CM : CAM Isco (82 OVR)

: CAM Isco (82 OVR) RM : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) LB : CDM Maximilian Arnold (81 OVR)

: CDM Maximilian Arnold (81 OVR) CB : CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) CB : CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR)

: CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR) RB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LM : CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) CAM : CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)

: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR) RM : RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) CDM : CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Rodri (86 OVR)

: CDM Rodri (86 OVR) LB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) CB : CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)

: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR) CB : RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) RB : ST Luiz Suarez (88 OVR)

: ST Luiz Suarez (88 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This SBC expires on April 3.