FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Weston McKennie SBC – Requirements and solutions
An American star in Italy.
On April 1, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CM Weston McKennie. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Weston McKennie SBC
To complete this SBC, players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. While doing so, players will need to keep several requirements in mind. Here they are for both lineups:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Piemonte Calcio players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A TIM – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC will cost you just about 150,000 Coins. Juventus hasn’t lost a league game since November, so he’s almost certainly getting at least a +1 upgrade. He’s already one of the better CMs you can get. His links let him down a bit, but it’s hard to deny how good this card is. We consider him a must-do if you can fit him into your club. Here are a few solutions to help you out.
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- ST: ST TOTW Gareth Bale (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- CM: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- RM: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- LB: CDM Maximilian Arnold (81 OVR)
- CB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR)
- RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)
- RM: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)
- CDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)
- CB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- RB: ST Luiz Suarez (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This SBC expires on April 3.