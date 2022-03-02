FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Charly Musonda SBC – Requirements and solutions

On March 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continued the Silver Stars promo by putting another player into Squad Building Challenges. This time, it’s Chelsea winger Charly Musonda who’s getting a 74 OVR card. As expected given the other cards in the promo, he’s quite the player and perfect links to the Flashback Kevin De Bruyne EA dropped earlier in the promo. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.

How to complete Silver Stars Charly Musonda SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. It must follow these requirements:

Starting players – 11

Belgium players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Solution

Musonda will only run you about 15,000 Coins, making him a fine player to pick up if you need him on your silver squad. Plus, with FUT Birthday launching soon, his price could come down as players open more packs. Here’s a solution to get him finished:

ST : ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) ST : ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR)

: CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR) CM : CM Auoar (81 OVR)

: CM Auoar (81 OVR) CM : CM Lucas Paqueta (81 OVR)

: CM Lucas Paqueta (81 OVR) CDM : CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)

: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR) LB : CAM Radja Nainggolan (80 OVR)

: CAM Radja Nainggolan (80 OVR) CB : CB Luis Neto (77 OVR)

: CB Luis Neto (77 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB : CF Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)

: CF Anderson Talisca (82 OVR) GK: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on March 9.