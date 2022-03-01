FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Danny Welbeck SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and FIFA 22 have provided players with tons of new options to improve their silver teams during the Silver Stars promo. On March 1, we got yet another player in Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). It’s Danny Welbeck, the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker with a new 74 OVR card in game. Let’s go over what you need to do to add him to your club.

How to complete Silver Stars Danny Welbeck SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete just a single squad. It has a few requirements to keep in mind while you’re building it. Here they are:

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solution

This SBC will cost you right around 14,000 Coins to complete. That’s pretty cheap at this stage of the game, so if he fits your silver team then you might as well finish him. Here’s a solution to help complete this challenge:

ST : ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) LM : LM Ivan Perisic (81 OVR)

: LM Ivan Perisic (81 OVR) CAM : CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR)

: CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR) CAM : ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) RM : RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)

: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR) CM : CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR)

: CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR) LB : LWB Jonny (80 OVR)

: LWB Jonny (80 OVR) CB : CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR) CB : CB Eric Dier (79 OVR)

: CB Eric Dier (79 OVR) RB : RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR)

: RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR) GK: GK Martin Dubravka (81 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on March 8.