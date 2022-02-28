FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Harisson Marcelin SBC – Requirements and solutions

On February 28, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a brand new Silver Stars player in Squad Building Challenge (SBCs) This time, it’s Monaco centerback Harisson Marcelin with a tantalizing new 74 OVR card. He’s a great get for players working to build up a formidable silver team, so let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.

How to complete Silver Stars Harisson Marcelin SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete just a single starting lineup. As always, there are a few requirements you need to keep in mind. Here they all are:

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solution

This SBC will only cost you about 9,000 Coins to do from scratch, making it a no-brainer if it fits your silver squad. Here’s a lineup if you need some help:

LW : CDM Leandro Paredes (81 OVR)

: CDM Leandro Paredes (81 OVR) ST : ST Andy Delorrt (81 OVR)

: ST Andy Delorrt (81 OVR) ST : ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR)

: ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR) RW : ST Burak Yilmaz (81 OVR)

: ST Burak Yilmaz (81 OVR) CM : CM Gerson (80 OVR)

: CM Gerson (80 OVR) CM : CM Lucas Paqueta (81 OVR)

: CM Lucas Paqueta (81 OVR) LB : GK Pau Lopez (80 OVR)

: GK Pau Lopez (80 OVR) CB : CDM Andre (81 OVR)

: CDM Andre (81 OVR) CB : CDM Boubacar Kamara (80 OVR)

: CDM Boubacar Kamara (80 OVR) RB : ST Cedri Bakambu (80 OVR)

: ST Cedri Bakambu (80 OVR) GK: GK Anthony Lopes (82 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on March 7.