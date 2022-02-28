FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Harisson Marcelin SBC – Requirements and solutions
A French centerback for your Silver Squad.
On February 28, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a brand new Silver Stars player in Squad Building Challenge (SBCs) This time, it’s Monaco centerback Harisson Marcelin with a tantalizing new 74 OVR card. He’s a great get for players working to build up a formidable silver team, so let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.
How to complete Silver Stars Harisson Marcelin SBC
To complete this SBC, players will need to complete just a single starting lineup. As always, there are a few requirements you need to keep in mind. Here they all are:
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 81
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solution
This SBC will only cost you about 9,000 Coins to do from scratch, making it a no-brainer if it fits your silver squad. Here’s a lineup if you need some help:
- LW: CDM Leandro Paredes (81 OVR)
- ST: ST Andy Delorrt (81 OVR)
- ST: ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR)
- RW: ST Burak Yilmaz (81 OVR)
- CM: CM Gerson (80 OVR)
- CM: CM Lucas Paqueta (81 OVR)
- LB: GK Pau Lopez (80 OVR)
- CB: CDM Andre (81 OVR)
- CB: CDM Boubacar Kamara (80 OVR)
- RB: ST Cedri Bakambu (80 OVR)
- GK: GK Anthony Lopes (82 OVR)
This challenge is set to expire on March 7.