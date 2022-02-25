FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Reinier Jesus SBC – Requirements and solutions

February 25 was the start of FIFA 22’s Silver Stars event. To kick off the event the EA Sports team introduced a new Silver Stars card into Squad Building Challenges (SBC). This Brasilver from the Bundesliga is a pacey option for anyone looking to upgrade their silver attack. Here’s how to get him into your squad.

How to complete Silver Stars Reinier Jesus SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this SBC, FIFA players need to complete a single lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

To finish this SBC, you’ll need to pony up right around 24,000 coins. Obviously, this is more of a player to pick up for fun, but it’s not a bad deal. Here’s a solution if you need it:

ST : CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) LM : LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) CM : CAM Isco (82 OVR)

: CAM Isco (82 OVR) CM : ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)

: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR) RM : RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)

: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR) CDM : CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) LB : LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) CB : CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)

: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on March 4.