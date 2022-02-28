FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Wylan Cyprien SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for another Silver Stars SBC, as EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released on February 28 a new challenge that features FC Nantes midfielder Wylan Cyprien. This card might be just 74 OVR, but it’s an incredibly well-balanced card. So, how can you add this Silver Star to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to know.

How to complete Silver Stars Cyprien SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-5-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 30,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) LCAM: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) CM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR)

RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 7.