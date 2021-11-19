FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations David Neres SBC – Requirements and solutions
This one is big.
It’s time for a Squad Foundations SBC in FIFA 22. On November 19, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Squad Foundations SBC, featuring talented Ajax winger David Neres. The reward for this SBC is an 88 OVR player item of Neres, and here’s how you can obtain it.
How to complete Squad Foundations David Neres SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Brazil
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, at launch, will cost around 200,000-220,000 Coins, depending on platform. That’s a steep price, but for an 88 OVR winger that has good chemistry potential, strong attributes, and 5* Skill Moves, it’s certainly worth it.
Here’s a look at potential solutions
Brazil
- ST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)
- LW: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)
- CM: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Fabinho (86 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- LB: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RB: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- RST: TOTW ST Burak Yilmaz (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fabinho (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Joao Cancelo (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on January 20, 2022.