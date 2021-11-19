FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations David Neres SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for a Squad Foundations SBC in FIFA 22. On November 19, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Squad Foundations SBC, featuring talented Ajax winger David Neres. The reward for this SBC is an 88 OVR player item of Neres, and here’s how you can obtain it.

How to complete Squad Foundations David Neres SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, at launch, will cost around 200,000-220,000 Coins, depending on platform. That’s a steep price, but for an 88 OVR winger that has good chemistry potential, strong attributes, and 5* Skill Moves, it’s certainly worth it.

Here’s a look at potential solutions

Brazil

ST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR) LW: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) RW: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)

RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR) CM: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)

CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR) LCDM: CDM Fabinho (86 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (86 OVR) RCDM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) LB: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) LCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RB: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) RST: TOTW ST Burak Yilmaz (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Burak Yilmaz (84 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)

RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR) CAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) CDM: CDM Fabinho (86 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (86 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: RB Joao Cancelo (86 OVR)

RB Joao Cancelo (86 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 20, 2022.