FIFA 22: How to complete TOTGS Galeno SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) promo rolls in Football Ultimate Team, as a new Squad Building Challenge has been made available. FIFA players can now attempt to obtain an 86 OVR player item of SC Braga midfielder Wenderson Galeno. This item has 97 Pace, so it can certainly be of use to many FUT players. So, what do you need to obtain this card? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTGS Galeno SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 75,000 Coins in total. For an incredibly fast player in Galeno, that’s not a terrible price.

Here’s a look at potential solutions:

ST: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: TOTW Ilkay Gundogan (86 OVR)

TOTW Ilkay Gundogan (86 OVR) MCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) RCM: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) LB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR)

CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR) RB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 14.