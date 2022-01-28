FIFA 22: How to complete TOTY Honorable Mention Lautaro Martinez SBC – Requirements and solutions
The Inter striker joins the squad.
On January 28, EA Sports introduced Team of the Year Honorable Mentions into packs. This star-studded team joins the main Team of the Year squad, giving players a great chance to improve their squads. However, the cards aren’t just available in packs. You can also go pick up a TOTY HM version of Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez in Squad Building Challenges. Let’s go over what you need to do to get him into your club.
How to complete TOTY Honorable Mention Lautaro Martinez
To complete this SBC, players will need to complete three different SBC segments. Each comes with its own set of unique requirements.
Here are the requirements for all three:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Inter players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward -Small Electrum Players Pack
Argentina
- Starting players – 11
- Argentina players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A TIM players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward -Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Currently, this SBC will run you right around 235,000 Coins. That’s pretty expensive, but this version of Martinez is very good. If he fits your team, you should definitely consider picking him up. Here are some solutions to help you out if you do decide to complete this SBC set.
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- ST: ST TOTW Borja Iglesias (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Canales (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Pique (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
Argentina
- LW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)
- LCM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Franck Kessie (84 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTW Samir Handanovic (87 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)
- ST: ST Timo Werner (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Andy Roberston (87 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)
- RB: Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
This challenge will expire on February 28.