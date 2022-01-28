FIFA 22: How to complete TOTY Honorable Mention Lautaro Martinez SBC – Requirements and solutions

On January 28, EA Sports introduced Team of the Year Honorable Mentions into packs. This star-studded team joins the main Team of the Year squad, giving players a great chance to improve their squads. However, the cards aren’t just available in packs. You can also go pick up a TOTY HM version of Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez in Squad Building Challenges. Let’s go over what you need to do to get him into your club.

How to complete TOTY Honorable Mention Lautaro Martinez

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, players will need to complete three different SBC segments. Each comes with its own set of unique requirements.

Here are the requirements for all three:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Inter players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward -Small Electrum Players Pack

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack



Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward -Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

Currently, this SBC will run you right around 235,000 Coins. That’s pretty expensive, but this version of Martinez is very good. If he fits your team, you should definitely consider picking him up. Here are some solutions to help you out if you do decide to complete this SBC set.

Tactical Emulation

ST : ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) ST : ST TOTW Borja Iglesias (83 OVR)

: ST TOTW Borja Iglesias (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) LM : LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) LCDM : CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) RCDM : CM Canales (83 OVR)

: CM Canales (83 OVR) RM : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) LCB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) CCB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB : CB Pique (84 OVR)

: CB Pique (84 OVR) GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Argentina

LW : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) ST : ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) RW : RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)

: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR) LCM : LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RCM : CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Franck Kessie (84 OVR)

: CDM Franck Kessie (84 OVR) LB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB : CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR)

: CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR) RCB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB : LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)

: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR) GK: GK TOTW Samir Handanovic (87 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST : ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)

: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR) ST : ST Timo Werner (84 OVR)

: ST Timo Werner (84 OVR) CAM : CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) LCM : CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) RCM : CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB : LB Andy Roberston (87 OVR)

: LB Andy Roberston (87 OVR) LCB : CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)

: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR) RCB : CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)

: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR) RB : Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

: Keylor Navas (88 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 28.