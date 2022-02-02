FIFA 22: How to complete TOTY Honorable Mentions Dani Olmo SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Team of the Year Honorable Mention players continued to be named, and a new Squad Building Challenge that features RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo is now available for a limited time. This 89 OVR player item can be obtained by completing two lineups, and here are the requirements, as well as solution recommendations, for this new SBC.

How to complete TOTY Honorable Mentions Olmo SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Spain

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Starting players – Min. 1

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 135,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) LB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

LaLiga

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LW: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Nabil Fekir (84 OVR)

CAM Nabil Fekir (84 OVR) LCDM: CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR) RCDM: CM Koke (85 OVR)

CM Koke (85 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RCB: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR) RB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 16.