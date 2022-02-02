FIFA 22: How to complete TOTY Honorable Mentions Dani Olmo SBC – Requirements and solutions
Another players who came up just short of the Top 12.
The FIFA 22 Team of the Year Honorable Mention players continued to be named, and a new Squad Building Challenge that features RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo is now available for a limited time. This 89 OVR player item can be obtained by completing two lineups, and here are the requirements, as well as solution recommendations, for this new SBC.
How to complete TOTY Honorable Mentions Olmo SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Spain
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 135,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Tactical Emulation
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- LB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Nabil Fekir (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RCB: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)
- RB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on February 16.