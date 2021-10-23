FIFA 22: How to complete UEL Road to the Knockouts Matteo Politano SBC – Requirements and solutions

With EA Sports celebrating the ongoing European club competitions over the past few weeks, we’ve received several new live cards in the form of Road to the Knockouts players. On October 23, EA added one more to the mix via SBC. This time around, it’s Napoli’s Matteo Politano with a solid upgrade on his base card. If his squad can maintain their league form, he should be good for at least one upgrade. Let’s look at what it takes to get him into your team.

How to complete UEL Road to the Knockouts Matteo Politano SBC

To complete this SBC set, you’ll need to create two different lineups. The requirements are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Napoli players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Road to the Knockouts

Starting players – 11

Road to the Knockouts players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is going to cost you right around 60,000 coins to complete. If he gets the upgrade, that’s not a bad price for Serie A or Italian teams. That said, without an upgrade, he’s basically on par with Federico Chiesa who will run you about 1,000 coins on the Market. We’ll leave that decision up to you, but below are a few squads to help you out if you decide to complete him.

Tactical Emulation

LW : RW Hirving Lozano (81 OVR)

: RW Hirving Lozano (81 OVR) ST : ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR)

: ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR) RW : RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CM : CAM Alejandro Pozuelo (80 OVR)

: CAM Alejandro Pozuelo (80 OVR) CM : CDM Illarramendi (79 OVR)

: CDM Illarramendi (79 OVR) CM : CAM Isco (82 OVR)

: CAM Isco (82 OVR) LB : LB Marcelo (80 OVR)

: LB Marcelo (80 OVR) CB : CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)

: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR) CB : CB Clement Lenglet (82 OVR)

: CB Clement Lenglet (82 OVR) RB : TOTW RB Damian Suarez (84 OVR)

: TOTW RB Damian Suarez (84 OVR) GK: GK Aitor (81 OVR)

Road to the Knockouts

LST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RST : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CM : CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) CM : CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) RM : RW James Rodriguez (81 OVR)

: RW James Rodriguez (81 OVR) LB : LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB : RTTK RB Hamari Traore (84 OVR)

: RTTK RB Hamari Traore (84 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on October 30.