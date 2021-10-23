FIFA 22: How to complete UEL Road to the Knockouts Matteo Politano SBC – Requirements and solutions
Get one of Napoli’s star wingers into your club.
With EA Sports celebrating the ongoing European club competitions over the past few weeks, we’ve received several new live cards in the form of Road to the Knockouts players. On October 23, EA added one more to the mix via SBC. This time around, it’s Napoli’s Matteo Politano with a solid upgrade on his base card. If his squad can maintain their league form, he should be good for at least one upgrade. Let’s look at what it takes to get him into your team.
How to complete UEL Road to the Knockouts Matteo Politano SBC
To complete this SBC set, you’ll need to create two different lineups. The requirements are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Napoli players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
Road to the Knockouts
- Starting players – 11
- Road to the Knockouts players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC is going to cost you right around 60,000 coins to complete. If he gets the upgrade, that’s not a bad price for Serie A or Italian teams. That said, without an upgrade, he’s basically on par with Federico Chiesa who will run you about 1,000 coins on the Market. We’ll leave that decision up to you, but below are a few squads to help you out if you decide to complete him.
Tactical Emulation
- LW: RW Hirving Lozano (81 OVR)
- ST: ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Alejandro Pozuelo (80 OVR)
- CM: CDM Illarramendi (79 OVR)
- CM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcelo (80 OVR)
- CB: CB Pau Torres (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Clement Lenglet (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RB Damian Suarez (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor (81 OVR)
Road to the Knockouts
- LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- RM: RW James Rodriguez (81 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- RB: RTTK RB Hamari Traore (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
This challenge is set to expire on October 30.