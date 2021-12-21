FIFA 22: How to complete Winter Wildcards Houssem Aouar SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Daily Winter Wildcards challenges continued on December 21, as yet another SBC went live in FIFA 22. This time, users can now attempt to obtain an upgraded, 87 OVR player item that features Lyon back Houssem Aouar. So, what will you need to do in order to add this Aouar card? Let’s go over what the requirements, plus some solutions that could help you along the way.

How to complete WW Aouar SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 165,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Ligue 1

ST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR) LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)

CM Jorginho (85 OVR) LCDM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) LCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB: TOTW CB Duje Caleta-Car (84 OVR)

TOTW CB Duje Caleta-Car (84 OVR) GK: GK Eduoard Mendy (83 OVR)

France

ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR) CAM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) LCDM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) RCDM: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)

CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: TOTW CB Duje Caleta-Car (84 OVR)

TOTW CB Duje Caleta-Car (84 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 28.