FIFA 22: How to complete Winter Wildcards Kieran Trippier Objectives challenge

On Christmas Eve, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the second Winter Wildcards Objectives challenge. This one is for an 87 OVR player item that features Atletico defender Kieran Trippier. Trippier will fit quite nicely in an all-LaLiga or all-England themed team, but you’ll need to get the objectives done first before thinking about adding this card to your lineup. So, what do you need to do for this challenge? Let’s take a look.

How to complete WW Trippier Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select ‘Play Online’ to locate the Friendly Frost friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Frosty Finesse – Score 8 Finesse goals using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are 60 OVR Wildcard Token (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score 8 Finesse goals using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are 60 OVR Wildcard Token (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Defensive Delivery – Assist three goals with defenders (LWB, RWB, CB, LB, RB) in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Assist three goals with defenders (LWB, RWB, CB, LB, RB) in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Scoring in Spain – Score using LaLiga players in 10 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score using LaLiga players in 10 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Snowy Success – Win five matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive an 87 OVR Trippier and 300 XP.

The requirements for the Friendly Frost friendly are as follows:

Loan players – Max. 1

This is a Max Chemistry friendly, so that part of lineup construction shouldn’t be a problem.

This challenge will most likely require quite a bit of grinding, thanks to the fact that users need to score with both English and LaLiga players. The latter, in particular, will take some time, as at least 10 matches will be needed for that one.

For this event, you might be better served using a formation that utilizes a four back, two ST set. This should help with keeping the ball out of the net, and to put pressure on opposing teams. Players like Raheem Sterling, Gerard Moreno, Antoine Griezmann, Jadon Sancho, and Icons like Wayne Rooney, George Best, and Gary Lineker can all help you get towards the finish line.

This challenge is slated to expire on December 31.