FIFA 22: How to complete Winter Wildcards Oghendkaro Etebo SBC – Requirements and solutions
Another Wildcard.
The week of Daily Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenges continued on December 22, as FIFA 22 players can claim yet another limited time upgraded card. A new 86 OVR card, that features Watford midfielder Oghendkaro Etebo, is now available in FUT 22. How can you obtain it? Let’s go over the requirements for this challenge, plus some very affordable solutions.
How to complete WW Etebo SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
84-Rated Squad
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 90,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Premier League
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LCAM: TOTW CF Gerard Deulofeu (82 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTW CF Gerard Deulofeu (82 OVR)
- LCB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- RCB: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)
84-Rated Squad
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- CDM: TOTW CM Ivan Rakitic (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
This challenge will expire on December 29.