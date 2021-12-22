FIFA 22: How to complete Winter Wildcards Oghendkaro Etebo SBC – Requirements and solutions

The week of Daily Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenges continued on December 22, as FIFA 22 players can claim yet another limited time upgraded card. A new 86 OVR card, that features Watford midfielder Oghendkaro Etebo, is now available in FUT 22. How can you obtain it? Let’s go over the requirements for this challenge, plus some very affordable solutions.

How to complete WW Etebo SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

84-Rated Squad

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 90,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Premier League

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LCAM: TOTW CF Gerard Deulofeu (82 OVR)

TOTW CF Gerard Deulofeu (82 OVR) RCAM: CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (82 OVR)

CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (82 OVR) LCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCDM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Top Form

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) CM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) LB: TOTW CF Gerard Deulofeu (82 OVR)

TOTW CF Gerard Deulofeu (82 OVR) LCB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) RCB: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

CAM David Silva (85 OVR) CDM: TOTW CM Ivan Rakitic (84 OVR)

TOTW CM Ivan Rakitic (84 OVR) LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) LCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 29.