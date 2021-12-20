FIFA 22: How to complete Winter Wildcards Tyler Magloire SBC – Requirements and solutions
Another Wild Card.
A new Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge dropped on December 20 in FIFA 22, and this one features a back from the EFL Championship. English defender Tyler Magloire is the prize, as users can now attempt to claim an 86 OVR item that features the centre back. So, what do you need to do in order to get this SBC done? Let’s take a look.
How to complete WW Magloire SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
England
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
England
- LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LW Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW CDM Thomas Delaney (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (84 OVR)
- RM: RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- CM: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Ludovic Blas (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
This challenge will expire on December 27.