FIFA 22: How to complete Winter Wildcards Tyler Magloire SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge dropped on December 20 in FIFA 22, and this one features a back from the EFL Championship. English defender Tyler Magloire is the prize, as users can now attempt to claim an 86 OVR item that features the centre back. So, what do you need to do in order to get this SBC done? Let’s take a look.

How to complete WW Magloire SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

England

LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LW Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LW Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR) RCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: TOTW CDM Thomas Delaney (84 OVR)

TOTW CDM Thomas Delaney (84 OVR) GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

Top Form

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (84 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (84 OVR) RM: RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR) LCAM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR) RCAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) CM: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)

CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR)

CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Ludovic Blas (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Ludovic Blas (84 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 27.