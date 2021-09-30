FIFA 22: How to get Skill Tree points in VOLTA

Much like in Career Mode, FIFA 22’s VOLTA football mode has Skill Trees. Skill Trees are quite important for your avatar, since those trees have an effect on the attributes of your player. You will need to upgrade the Skill Tree, but in order to do that, you’ll need some points. But how do you get Skill Tree points in FIFA 22’s VOLTA mode? Let’s go over what you need to know

Getting Skill Tree points in FIFA 22 VOLTA is actually pretty straight-forward. To get skill points, you will need to play games. Online and offline games, regardless if it’s VOLTA Battles or VOLTA Squads, can each yield points, and each match usually awards one point per game.

Skill Tree points are pretty important in FIFA 22, so it’s important not to neglect the effect points have towards your character.. These points will allow you to, in turn, upgrade the Skill Tree and boost attributes for your avatar. It’s going to take time in order for you to accrue enough points to fully upgrade the tree, especially since that several of the upgrades will require multiple points. Still, as long as you grind in Squad and VOLTA Battles, you should be able to get the tree done in short order.