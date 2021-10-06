FIFA 22: How to play the FUT Team of the Week

Each week, EA Sports releases a new Team of the Week (TOTW) in Football Ultimate Team. This special club is filled with inform—or boosted, in layman’s terms—player items of the best performers from the past week. Once a new Team of the Week goes live, you are free to challenge them in FUT. How do you do this? Let’s go over what you need to know.

To play the FUT Team of the Week, go to the FUT main menu. Scroll to the Play selection, and then pick the Squad Battles tab. You will be able to play the current Team of the Week in Squad Battles, and be able to accrue points towards that week’s competition.

At the Squad Battles menu, locate the Team of the Week squad. It should be indicated with a FUT 22 shield. Select it using A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) and you should be good to go from there.

Keep in mind that the active Team of the Week updates during every week. A new Team of the Week squad goes live in FUT every Wednesday at 1 PM ET. So, once the new TOTW goes live, you will have until 12:59 PM ET on the following Wednesday to play that specific club.