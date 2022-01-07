FIFA 22: How to vote for the Team of the Year (TOTY)

It’s that time once again. The FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is getting ready to commence, as EA Sports preps the release of the nominees. After EA has done that, voting for the TOTY will commence on January 10. Football fans have the chance to pick their best players from 2021, and here’s what you need to do in order to get in on the action.

How to vote for the Team of the Year

Once voting for the Team of the Year opens up, head over to the EA FIFA website. In prior years, EA has held the vote through the website, and that should not change for 2022.

After heading to the EA FIFA website, you will want to go to the Team of the Year section of the website. If last year is any indication, go to Game Modes, and then find the Team of the Year once the vote starts.

Once you do this, you will see an empty lineup and a list of players on the screen. To add a player to the lineup, click and hold on the card, and drop in into a correct place in the lineup. After you have made the picks, enter them and complete your vote.

Voting for the 2021 Team of the Year will begin on January 10 on 8 AM PST. It will end on January 17 at 11:59 PM PST.