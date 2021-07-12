FIFA 22 pre-order bonuses, editions, and where to buy

FIFA 22 launches on October 1, which means that the team at EA Sports needs to start up the hype cycle to get players ready to move over. On July 11, the team started doing just that by dropping the first reveal trailer alongside the start of pre-orders. As with every modern edition of FIFA, players should expect lots of Ultimate Team content for pre-ordering. That said, EA is making some important changes this year, giving out FIFA points instead of packs.

The game is releasing on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It should be noted, though, that the PC version will be the last-gen version of the game. That means several gameplay features won’t make it into that version. FIFA 22 will also come to Stadia in some capacity. Additionally, a legacy version of FIFA 22 is coming to the Nintendo Switch; however, these pre-order bonuses will not come to either Stadia or Switch.

Pre-order bonuses

If you pre-order any version of the title on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, you’ll get the following:

Team of the Week 1 Player Item (Untradeable)

Kylian Mbappe Loan Item (Five matches in FUT)

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick (Alaba, Foden, Son for three matches in FUT)

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

FIFA 22 Standard Edition

The standard edition includes just the game and the above pre-order bonuses for your chosen platform. Digitally, the game will be available from Steam, Origin, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition comes with the game and the pre-order bonuses above. However, it also comes with a few extra items that you can see below.

FUT Heroes Player (Note: this item goes away if you don’t pre-order before August 11 and you won’t receive it until December 1)

Ones to Watch Player

4 Days Early Access (Play from September 4)

4600 FIFA Points