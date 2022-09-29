FIFA 23 FUT Season 1 Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards – Which cards should you choose?

FIFA 23 is back, and so are Seasons. For those who are new to FIFA and Football Ultimate Team (FUT), EA Sports will release a new season around every six weeks. In each season, users can unlock new rewards, as well as two Storyline player item choice rewards. One is awarded at Level 15, and another at Level 30. So, which one should you choose? We have our recommendations, so let’s take a look at each card.

FIFA 23 FUT Season 1 Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards

Much like with Seasons in FIFA 22, FIFA 23 players can choose from one of three players at Level 15. The players are:

Level 15

Luke O’Nien

Team: Sunderland (EFL Championship)

Sunderland (EFL Championship) Alternate Positions: None

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sikou Niakate

Team: SC Braga (Liga Portugal)

Alternate Positions: LB

Screenshot by Gamepur

Neraysho Kasanwirjo

Team: FC Groningen (Eredivisie)

Alternate Positions: RWB, CB, CDM

Screenshot by Gamepur

And as for the Level 30 rewards:

Level 30

Ivo Rodrigues

Team: FC Famalicao (Liga Portugal)

Alternate Positions: RWB, LM, RW

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thiago Almada

Team: Atlanta United (MLS)

Alternate Positions: RW, LW

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brian Brobbey

Team: Ajax (Eredivisie)

Alternate Positions: CF

Screenshot by Gamepur

26,600 XP is required for Level 15, and 100,000 XP is needed to hit Level 30. XP can be obtained by playing games, and in turn, completing objectives.

Recommendations

Let’s start off with the Level 15 rewards. To us, this really isn’t much of a contest. Neraysho Kasanwirjo has strong Pace, to go long with 79 Defense and 81 Physical. Plus, those alternate attributes don’t hurt, either.

And now, a look at the Level 30 cards. Each card, sans Brobbey (3* Skill Moves & 4* Weak Foot), has 4* Skill Moves and 4* Weak Foot. Ivo has an impressive list of alternate positions, and this card’s Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling should work well in the meta. Almeda has solid stats as well, and could work well in the early stages of the game. Our pick, though, is between Rodrigues and Brobbey, as both play in leagues that will get more support as the year goes on. The chemistry system is different for 23, but you will still want to have players from the same leagues and nations in the lineup.

Season 1 is slated to end on November 10.