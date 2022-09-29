FIFA 23 FUT Season 1 Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards – Which cards should you choose?
Back for the grind, and another year of Seasons.
FIFA 23 is back, and so are Seasons. For those who are new to FIFA and Football Ultimate Team (FUT), EA Sports will release a new season around every six weeks. In each season, users can unlock new rewards, as well as two Storyline player item choice rewards. One is awarded at Level 15, and another at Level 30. So, which one should you choose? We have our recommendations, so let’s take a look at each card.
FIFA 23 FUT Season 1 Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards
Much like with Seasons in FIFA 22, FIFA 23 players can choose from one of three players at Level 15. The players are:
Level 15
Luke O’Nien
- Team: Sunderland (EFL Championship)
- Alternate Positions: None
Sikou Niakate
Team: SC Braga (Liga Portugal)
Alternate Positions: LB
Neraysho Kasanwirjo
Team: FC Groningen (Eredivisie)
Alternate Positions: RWB, CB, CDM
And as for the Level 30 rewards:
Level 30
Ivo Rodrigues
Team: FC Famalicao (Liga Portugal)
Alternate Positions: RWB, LM, RW
Thiago Almada
Team: Atlanta United (MLS)
Alternate Positions: RW, LW
Brian Brobbey
Team: Ajax (Eredivisie)
Alternate Positions: CF
26,600 XP is required for Level 15, and 100,000 XP is needed to hit Level 30. XP can be obtained by playing games, and in turn, completing objectives.
Recommendations
Let’s start off with the Level 15 rewards. To us, this really isn’t much of a contest. Neraysho Kasanwirjo has strong Pace, to go long with 79 Defense and 81 Physical. Plus, those alternate attributes don’t hurt, either.
And now, a look at the Level 30 cards. Each card, sans Brobbey (3* Skill Moves & 4* Weak Foot), has 4* Skill Moves and 4* Weak Foot. Ivo has an impressive list of alternate positions, and this card’s Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling should work well in the meta. Almeda has solid stats as well, and could work well in the early stages of the game. Our pick, though, is between Rodrigues and Brobbey, as both play in leagues that will get more support as the year goes on. The chemistry system is different for 23, but you will still want to have players from the same leagues and nations in the lineup.
Season 1 is slated to end on November 10.